LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he wants Kentucky lawmakers to convene a special session to discuss police reform.
Fischer shared a letter to state lawmakers on his Twitter page. It calls for creating a statewide team to review officer-involved shootings.
Please see this open letter to the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation, and House and Senate leadership. pic.twitter.com/9MxqqySbtw— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 10, 2020
In the letter, Fischer calls for body camera requirements for officers and a statewide ban on no-knock warrants. He also wants legislation that addresses racial inequity by helping recently released inmates and allowing mail-in voting for every election.
