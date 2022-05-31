LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's heat makes for great pool, spray ground and spray pad days. But a nationwide lifeguard shortage could have an impact on the city's public pools.
Tammy Turner and her grandkids took advantage of the sun Tuesday afternoon, spending the day at Algonquin Park's Splash Pad.
"They've been hollering all day to go to the water park," Turner said.
Between community pools and water parks, there are many spots to cool down for the more than 760,000 people living in Louisville, but nearly all of them are looking for more lifeguards.
Turner and her family splashed around and cooled off near the Algonquin Pool, which is closed on Tuesdays but is running on its usual hours. Even so, pool management is looking for additional lifeguards.
"I'm praying that they get more guards up that will help and I know it's hard right now,” said Turner, who also fosters her grandkids. “Because I see where I can't even go to work."
The City of Louisville went from owning 14 swimming pools to three outdoor pools. There is also an indoor aquatics facility and 30 spray grounds and spray pads throughout the city.
Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools are open six days a week, from 12-5 p.m., and each pool closes one day a week for maintenance.
Pool admission is $3 for those 13 and older and $2 for kids 12 and under.
"We're here to spend time during the summer because they've been in all winter, and they have nowhere to go,” said Turner.
Lifeguard positions are posted on Metro Government's website. Anyone looking to be a lifeguard or pool attendant can be tested and certified online by clicking here. For more information on applying, click here.
"Please, if you know anybody out there that can be a guard, the kids would enjoy it," Turner said.
