LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday in an effort to fill more than 200 open positions.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The company's hiring team will conduct virtual interviews and share information about available positions, including remote job opportunities across Kentucky.
Available jobs include call center agents and claims processing staff, among others. They are all full-time jobs with competitive wages and benefits, the company said.
