LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) planned to set off fireworks at five undisclosed locations Saturday as part of its pandemic-modified Thunder Over Louisville.
Those locations were leaked Tuesday on social media through a screenshot of the city's fireworks permits, but festival officials said the show will go on — as long as large crowds don't gather at the sites.
WDRB News is respecting KDF's wishes to not reveal the locations; four of which are in Louisville, and the other is in southern Indiana.
In a statement posted to Twitter, festival officials said they knew a leak was possibility but reiterated that Thunder 2021 "is a made-for-tv event & not for in-person spectators."
"Public health & safety remain our top priority, and large crowds could put the show at risk," the statement says.
"We strongly encourage fans not to make plans to gather to see Thunder in-person. Instead, we hope everyone will watch safely from your home, on WHAS 11 or listen to MIX 106.9!"
As the city continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, KDF Spokesperson Aimee Boyd told WDRB News on Monday that festival organizers "have to be very mindful of ... not drawing too many people to those locations to risk their safety but also risk shutting down the show if too many people show up."
Mayor Greg Fischer also reminded everyone to keep their distance.
"KDF does an incredible job, and they're an important partner of the community. I would just encourage everybody here to exercise common sense with our public health issues," Fischer said Tuesday. "We are so close to getting through this pandemic locally here, especially if everybody can get their vaccines when they're supposed to."
A two-hour air show will kick off the event Saturday.
