This was also a historic race for a distillery. The Brough Brothers distillery was chosen as the primary bourbon representative for the race.
"This means everything. It be the first black distillery to do this for the derby and how many years the derby has been for the first time? This is great. I am so proud," said Brough Brothers Distillery ambassador Vaughn Hudson.
1 of 13
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
The Great Steamboat Race took place on May 4, 2022. The Belle of Louisville won for the 30th time.
During the two hour trip from Clark Memorial Bridge to the Lewis and Clark and back, hundreds of people lined the river to catch a glimpse of the winner.
"A lot of people don’t dress up anymore and it makes it so much more fun. You look dapper how you feelin? I feel terrific," said Anthony Head, who was dressed in a vintage tuxedo.
The Belle of Louisville took home the 12-point Silver Antlers for the 30th time despite actually finishing last. But the Belle of Louisville was deemed the only "authentic" steamboat to cross the finish line.