LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fireworks and air show are just part of the attraction of Thunder Over Louisville.
Another tradition is returning to the riverfront this weekend for the celebration.
Food vendors from across the country are setting up shop on both sides of the river.
"We're going to be extra busy," food vendor James Wise said. "We're going to be super busy, so we just going to be ready. We're going to prepare ourselves. We prep up and get everything together so we're going be ready for tomorrow."
The Chow Wagon and other food vendors don't officially open until Saturday morning. Most of them spent Friday getting ready for the long lines they're expecting for Thunder.
"We have about 3,000 pounds of popcorn," Shelly Wagner with Tedro's Kettle Corn said. "So I think we're ready. We run out. That's a good thing I guess. We'll deal with that when it happens. But yeah, I think we're ready. We got a good crew coming to help so we're ready to serve."
The great lawn area opens Saturday morning at 9 a.m. then food vendors will open at 11 a.m.
