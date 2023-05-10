Javier Castellano at Yankee Stadium

Javier Castellano threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on May 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the New York Yankees)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning jockey from the 2023 Kentucky Derby threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Tuesday.

Javier Castellano, a Hall of Fame jockey, rode Mage for his first Derby win. Castellano is a four-time Eclipse Award winner whose best Derby finish in 15 tries was third aboard Audible in 2018.

The 45-year-old added one of the world's most coveted races to his impressive resume last Saturday.

Adorning a New York Yankees jersey, Castellano threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees' game against the Oakland Athletics. 

