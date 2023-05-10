LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning jockey from the 2023 Kentucky Derby threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Tuesday.
Javier Castellano, a Hall of Fame jockey, rode Mage for his first Derby win. Castellano is a four-time Eclipse Award winner whose best Derby finish in 15 tries was third aboard Audible in 2018.
Thank you to Hall of Fame Jockey Javier Castellano for throwing out tonight's ceremonial first pitch!@jjcjockey rode Mage to victory, capturing his first-ever Kentucky Derby win this past Saturday 👏 pic.twitter.com/iFBBAhbVmx— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 9, 2023
The 45-year-old added one of the world's most coveted races to his impressive resume last Saturday.
Adorning a New York Yankees jersey, Castellano threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees' game against the Oakland Athletics.
