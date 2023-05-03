LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While people are keeping their eyes on Derby horses this weekend, Louisville Metro Police will be keeping an eye on the traffic and crowds -- from up above in police helicopters.
There are always hundreds of officers on the ground, but LMPD also has two Air Units to keep an eye on things from up above.
"It's all hands on deck," said Officer Jason Sattich, an LMPD Air Unit pilot. "We are all working and, so, we're covering the whole city."
Officer Sattich is a helicopter pilot, so his beat is in the air, above the city.
"Our vantage point from above allows us to see where they might have issue areas," he said.
Derby week always attracts tens of thousands of people to the city, so in addition to the officers on the ground, Louisville Metro Police have two helicopters in the sky.
"So we'll have one helicopter working traffic, and the other will be working patrol," Sattich said.
The helicopters are both equipped with a state-of-the-art mapping system and infrared cameras.
"The mapping system and the camera are a fantastic product that allows or make a job a whole lot easier," Sattich said.
Lt. Brent Willen is commander of the Air Unit and said each flight includes a pilot and Tactical Flight Officer.
"It gives you a different perspective and it also allows the officers on the ground the information to do their jobs the best they can," Willen said.
"The pilot obviously controls the helicopter and flies it while the tactical Flight Officer controls the camera, the police radio, the spotlight -- does basically everything else other than fly the helicopter," Willen said.
The LMPD Air Unit has taken flight on a number of calls, including the recent mass shooting in downtown Louisville.
"So we can be anywhere in the county within five-eight minutes," Willen said.
The Air Units are in the sky seven days a week and the pilots are also sworn officers.
"We maintain the same level of training that every officer on the street does," Sattich said.
So if and when they're needed on the ground, Sattich said they can put the helicopter into pretty small areas.
Police said the air units will be in the sky on Sunday as well to monitor traffic and other issues.
