LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skinner was scratched from Kentucky Derby 149.
A release from Churchill Downs on Friday morning said the horse was scratched from Saturday's race by trainer John Shirreffs because of a fever, according to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards.
With the defection of Skinner, the field is down to 19 starters. Practical Move, Lord Miles and
Continuar (JPN) were scratched Thursday.
According to the track, the last time four horses scratched from the Kentucky Derby was in 2015, when 22 horses entered.
Close
Hit Show trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Verifying trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Two Phil's
(Photo courtesy of COADY Photography)
Confidence Game trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Tapit Trice trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Kingsbarns trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Reincarnate
(Photo courtesy of Benoit Photography)
Mage trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Disarm trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Jace's Road trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Sun Thunder trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Brad Cox's Angel of Empire, on the inside, trains alongside Jace's Road at Churchill Downs on April 21, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Forte trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Raise Cain
(Photo courtesy of Coglianese Photography)
Kate Hunter is the Churchill Downs Japanese Coordinator and is helping the team for Derma Sotogake prepare for the Kentucky Derby.
Rocket Can trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Cyclone Mischief trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Mandarin Hero
(Photo courtesy of COADY Photography)
Kentucky Derby hopeful King Russell trains at Churchill Downs.
Hit Show trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Verifying trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Two Phil's
(Photo courtesy of COADY Photography)
Confidence Game trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Tapit Trice trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Kingsbarns trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Reincarnate
(Photo courtesy of Benoit Photography)
Mage trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Disarm trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Jace's Road trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Sun Thunder trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Brad Cox's Angel of Empire, on the inside, trains alongside Jace's Road at Churchill Downs on April 21, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Forte trains at Churchill Downs. April 25, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Raise Cain
(Photo courtesy of Coglianese Photography)
Kate Hunter is the Churchill Downs Japanese Coordinator and is helping the team for Derma Sotogake prepare for the Kentucky Derby.
Rocket Can trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Cyclone Mischief trains at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2023.
(WDRB Photo)
Mandarin Hero
(Photo courtesy of COADY Photography)
Kentucky Derby hopeful King Russell trains at Churchill Downs.
It has been a dramatic week at Churchill Downs leading up to the Derby.
Lord Miles was scratched from the race, and his trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. days after two of his horses died on the track after races. Investigators have yet to find the cause of either death.
King Russell, trained by Ron Moquett, moved into the field on Thursday after Continuar dropped out. The horse is owned in-part by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones. Odds for King Russell are at 55-1.
Trainer Tim Yakteen pulled Santa Anita winner Practical Move out the race Thursday because of a fever, as well. His defection moved Louisville trainer Dale Roman's horse, Cyclone Mischief, into the field. His odds are at 49-1.
Last week,
Derby contender Wild on Ice, trained by Joel Marr, was euthanized, after an injury at the track.
Forte is the early 3-1 favorite for the Derby. The colt stumbled during training on Thursday but he was out again Friday without a problem. Trainer Todd Pletcher reaffirmed to WDRB that his colt would run in the Kentucky Derby, after backside rumors that the horse would scratch.
Related Stories: Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.