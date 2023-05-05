Skinner

Skinner prepares to train at Churchill Downs on May 3. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skinner was scratched from Kentucky Derby 149. 

A release from Churchill Downs on Friday morning said the horse was scratched from Saturday's race by trainer John Shirreffs because of a fever, according to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards. 

With the defection of Skinner, the field is down to 19 starters. Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN) were scratched Thursday. 

According to the track, the last time four horses scratched from the Kentucky Derby was in 2015, when 22 horses entered. 

Kentucky Derby 149 Field

It has been a dramatic week at Churchill Downs leading up to the Derby. 

Lord Miles was scratched from the race, and his trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Inc. days after two of his horses died on the track after races. Investigators have yet to find the cause of either death. 

King Russell, trained by Ron Moquett, moved into the field on Thursday after Continuar dropped out. The horse is owned in-part by former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones. Odds for King Russell are at 55-1. 

Trainer Tim Yakteen pulled Santa Anita winner Practical Move out the race Thursday because of a fever, as well. His defection moved Louisville trainer Dale Roman's horse, Cyclone Mischief, into the field. His odds are at 49-1. 

Last week, Derby contender Wild on Ice, trained by Joel Marr, was euthanized, after an injury at the track. 

Forte is the early 3-1 favorite for the Derby. The colt stumbled during training on Thursday but he was out again Friday without a problem. Trainer Todd Pletcher reaffirmed to WDRB that his colt would run in the Kentucky Derby, after backside rumors that the horse would scratch. 

