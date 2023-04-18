LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Navy veteran who attended the first-ever Thunder Over Louisville will be in charge of launching the sequence to ignite the fireworks on Saturday.
Jerry Puckett will serve as the "Thundernator" for the fireworks show set to start at 9:30 p.m. April 22, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.
Puckett secured his spot as the "Thundernator" by winning the Derby City Fanatic contest sponsored by the Kentucky Lottery that received more than 10,000 entries. Participants signed in or registered for a Fun Club account to submit eligible KENO or CASH POP tickets worth $5 or more for a chance to win.
Puckett said his friends didn't think he had a chance, but then it happened. "I screamed out and scared the living daylights out of my cats. They scattered. And then my neighbor asked me, he said, 'what's going on?' and I told him what happened. He said, 'you're kidding.' I said 'Nope. I won the Derby City Fanatic contest!' And my friends are all happy for me."
Puckett is thrilled have the opportunity to provide the Thunder countdown and "zero" ignition to activate the launch system sequence in the Command Center at the Galt House Hotel. As part of the prize package, Puckett will receive numerous one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences including:
- 4 tickets to Great Steamboat Race
- 4 tickets to Day at the Downs
- 4 tickets to Thunder Over Louisville VIP party
- 4 tickets to BourbonVille (attendees must be 21+)
- Certificate for private tour of Kern's Kitchen Derby-Pie factory
- Certificate for Kentucky Derby Museum tour
- Official 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival merchandise/swag for Kentucky Lottery Second Chance winner, including KDF 2023 official poster
- Exclusive, private tour of the Command Center and 2nd Street Bridge tour for Kentucky Lottery Second Chance winner on Thunder Over Louisville eve, with potential of media interviews
- Accommodations at the Galt House on Friday (April 21, 2023) and Saturday (April 22, 2023) evening
- $500 spending money
Puckett said he has attended Thunder Over Louisville many times in person, and has made a point to watch the television broadcast whenever he couldn't make it. Now he's ready to experience the event from the best possible seat.
Last year Lillie Ingram won the contest, after her non-winning ticket was chosen from more than 10,000 other entries.
Thunder Over Louisville is one of more than 70 events KDF produces in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
