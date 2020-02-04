FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation that would require school resource officers to carry firearms while on duty easily cleared the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, passed the panel on a 16-5-1 vote. All "no" votes came from Democratic Jefferson County lawmakers while Rep. Jim Glenn, D-Owensboro, was the lone "pass" vote.
SB 8 comes as the Jefferson County Board of Education is working to finalize policies governing its school security officers, who will be employed directly by the school district. A board policy committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to continue discussing procedures like what equipment the Jefferson County Public Schools officers should carry and what uniforms they should wear.
While draft policies currently have the officers armed with district-issued handguns, some school board members have expressed their reservations with allowing school security to carry guns in JCPS schools.
Last year's School Safety and Resiliency Act requires districts to hire one school resource officer for every school as funding and prospective employees become available. SB 8 would amend that to stipulate that districts must have an officer for every school campus.
The new school safety law also requires districts to hire one school counselor for every 250 students, also as money and qualified personnel are available.
SB 8 passed the Senate on a 34-1 vote Jan. 27 and cleared the Senate Education Committee without opposition Jan. 23.
The bill now moves to the House for a floor vote.
This report will be updated.
