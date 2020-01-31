LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Braidy Industries founder Craig Bouchard said Friday that he did not relinquish his role as CEO of the company and chairman of its board of directors, contradicting a company press release issued Thursday.
Bouchard, 66, said on Facebook that he was traveling internationally and would prepare a longer response over the weekend.
“I did not authorize the press release that was issued yesterday. I have not stepped down as the CEO of Braidy Industries, and I am the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Braidy Atlas,” Bouchard said on Facebook. “… My sole focus is rebuilding Ashland and NEK (northeast Kentucky). I’m sorry for the stress that was created in Ashland yesterday. You don’t need that.”
A spokeswoman for Braidy Industries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Braidy Industries, which Bouchard founded in 2016, is trying to build a $1.7 billion aluminum rolling mill outside of Ashland, Ky., which has been heralded as the start of Appalachia’s revitalization.
Under previous Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky taxpayers invested $15 million in Braidy Industries in 2017.
The company is still short of the debt and equity needed to start construction.