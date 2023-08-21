LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The city's ethics board began hearing arguments Monday in the trial of Metro Council member Anthony Piagentini over a federal grant he backed for his future employer.
Piagentini was hired by the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council after he had co-sponsored an ordinance giving the group $40 million in American Rescue Plan money, Louisville Public Media reported earlier this year. The Metro Council approved the funding last December.
That prompted a complaint filed in March by Kevin E. Fields Sr., the CEO of Louisville Central Community Centers. The Louisville Metro Ethics Commission has scheduled four days for the hearing at the Louisville Free Public Library downtown.
Piagentini, a Republican who represents parts of eastern Jefferson County, faces charges that include failing to disclose a financial or personal interest in a matter before the Metro Council and using his official position to get "unwarranted privileges or advantages."
"We are here to hold Anthony Piagentini accountable," Fields' attorney Kent Wicker said in his opening statement. "We give our elected leaders enormous power to make our laws and spend our money. What we ask in return is that they act solely in our interest – not in theirs."
Wicker argued that Piagentini didn't follow the city's ethics rules and didn't recuse himself from the measure until after he had helped shepherd the plan through the Metro Council budget committee in November 2022.
By that time, Wicker claimed, Piagentini had been trying to get a job with the healthcare group for more than a year. Wicker said Piagentini received a nondisclosure agreement from the CEO council on the day of the budget committee vote.
The consulting job in government affairs pays Piagentini $20,000 per month, or $240,000 annually, Wicker said.
Piagentini remained as a sponsor of the ordinance until the Metro Council vote on December 1, 2022. After the call for voting to begin, Piagentini interrupted and asked to be removed as a sponsor because of a "potential conflict of interest."
He didn't elaborate and was the only council member who didn't vote.
In his opening statement Monday, Piagentini attorney J. Brooken Smith urged the ethics commission to find "clear and convincing evidence" that the council member violated the city's ethics code.
"Make no mistake: Councilman Piagentini vehemently denies these charges," Smith told the commission.
Smith acknowledged that the timing of Piagentini taking the job with the healthcare council was "not ideal." But he said that doesn't prove a connection between the offer and the grant moving through the Metro Council.
And he said Piagentini had been a vocal supporter of the CEO council well before he was approached about a job there.
The council ultimately had the final say over how to spend the federal funds meant to aid in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But former Mayor Greg Fischer's administration helped to review projects interested in the money.
Margaret Handmaker, a former Kentucky Secretary of Revenue, led that effort for the Fischer administration. She testified Monday that the healthcare council had been part of a grant application that ranked 29th out of 30 submitted.
Handmaker said the proposal was ranked low because the CEO group was competing against more established organizations with workforce development expertise. Wicker called the later American Rescue Plan application a "repackaging" of the earlier proposal.
Grace Simrall, who served as Chief of Civil Innovation and Technology under Fischer, also was involved in reviewing potential applicants for the ARP funds. She said the CEO council's application "showed a lack of experience" for taxpayer funded grants.
In particular, she testified to the ethics commission, she had concerns that the project couldn't meet certain spending requirements laid out in the federal rules.
In April 2022, she testified, Fischer administration officials shared their ranking of the CEO council's plan with Metro Council Democratic caucus chair Markus Winkler -- who is now the council president -- and Piagentini. Those two members were in charge of a group overseeing the council's spending on workforce projects.
Simrall said in a later phone conversation Winkler "shared some frustrations" about the lack of "transformational projects" under consideration.
Smith noted that the council had its own priorities in how it directed funding, including minimizing spending on smaller projects. He argued that the council had broad discretion over how the money would be spent.
Piagentini issued a newsletter to his constituents Monday morning saying he can't comment on the case but said he has cooperated "in almost every possible way."
This story will be updated.
