LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools and J. Graham Brown School administrators have been in contact with the local health department after students were sent home due to illness Thursday.
“If there is information to share with you, we will do so as soon as possible,” Principal Angela Parsons wrote in a letter to Brown families Thursday, noting concern about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"For now, we advise you follow the (Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness) guidance on illness: If you have symptoms, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Please stay at home until you’re symptom free. Treat yourself as you would if you had a cold. Rest, take Tylenol or ibuprofen, and over the counter meds. If you are severely ill, please call your healthcare provider or the ER for guidance and follow their directions."
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said any information on positive cases of the novel coronavirus would come from health officials.
During a news conference early Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered since late Thursday. There are 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
"Health officials have not confirmed a case of a student or employee to us at this time," Murphy said Friday.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said Thursday that he was aware of no JCPS staff members who have been under quarantine either as a personal precaution or on the advice of a medical professional.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.