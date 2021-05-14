LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The DJ for Louisville rapper Jack Harlow claims he was "attacked" by the woman he is accused of killing during a Derby Eve party at a nightclub on River Road.
Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, 27, was indicted Tuesday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the fatal shooting of Kasmira Nash, 37, in the early hours of May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge.
But attorney Rob Eggert, who represents O’Bannon, wrote in a court filing this week that “there seems considerable evidence at this point that Mr. O’Bannon was attacked not once, but twice at Vibes Club by the deceased in this case.”
The filing, a request to lower O’Bannon’s bond or release him on home incarceration, does not say O'Bannon acted in self-defense. Eggert did not respond to a message seeking comment.
The filing also does not specify what evidence Eggert has showing O’Bannon, who also goes by "Ronnie Lucciano," was "attacked."
And Eggert notes in the motion that he has not seen all of the evidence in the case.
On Monday, according to the motion, Eggert will ask a Louisville judge to lower O’Bannon’s bond from $500,000, which he called “grossly excessive.”
In the motion, Eggert said O’Bannon has little criminal history, is not a flight risk and turned himself in the day he was indicted.
In addition, Eggert said O’Bannon grew up in Louisville and has worked for Harlow — "who is an internationally known rapper" — since he was a teenager.
“He has supported himself and DJ's not only for Jack Harlow, but for other artists," Eggert wrote. "Mr. O’Bannon is not a flight risk."
Harlow, who was at the nightclub on Derby Eve and just feet away from the shooting, said in a post to his Instagram story this week that his "heart is broken" for Nash "and everyone else touched by this tragic death."
Harlow was scheduled to perform Saturday in the infield of Pimlico, which will host the Preakness Stakes, but event organizers announced Friday that he was “no longer able to perform at Preakness LIVE due to personal reasons. He apologizes and will return in the future.”
A Male High School and University of Louisville graduate, O'Bannon is part of a group of artists Harlow collaborates with known as Private Garden. Harlow created the collective while coming up in Louisville.
In the motion, Eggert said O'Bannon's family could post "significant bail," and he would agree, if released, to remain on home incarceration with relatives.
"Counsel understands this case is publicized," Eggert wrote. "Nonetheless, factors governing bail support the defendant's release."
O'Bannon has pleaded not guilty. Earlier this week, Eggert said that he was confident O'Bannon will be "exonerated."
O'Bannon is also a person of interest in an August 2020 fatal shooting at a another Louisville club.
Shively Police on Wednesday said investigators believe O'Bannon was involved in an altercation inside X-Clusive Night Club just before Torre Cortez Foree, 39, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2020.
Foree was shot outside of the club, which is in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, and died of a gunshot wound at 3:44 a.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
He has not been charged.
Nash, a mother of two, was working at Vibes' "Derby Weekend Kickoff Party" when the shooting occurred, her mother has told WDRB News. She died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Nash's mother, Kathy Davis, said she was called around 1:20 a.m. with the news that her daughter had been killed.
"From there, it's just a blur," Davis said in a May 3 interview. "It's just a blur because I still don't believe it actually happened."
Davis told WDRB News she has seen video footage of the shooting obtained by TMZ that shows Harlow just feet from the gunfire. The video appears to show a disagreement getting physical before a single shot was fired.
Davis and other family members were upset with the club's security for letting O'Bannon in the building.
A second shooting victim, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Harlow was expected to provide the traditional "Riders Up" call in the Churchill Downs paddock before the May 1 Kentucky Derby, but he was replaced at the last minute with Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. No reason for the change was provided.
"I do not accuse (Harlow) or feel like it was entirely on him, because he's an entertainer," Davis said. "He was there to do a job, but I feel like the security and the owner of the club should have been more diligent in protecting and making sure it was secure."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.