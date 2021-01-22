LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. will idle Louisville Assembly Plant for two more weeks starting Jan. 25 because of the global shortage of semiconductors, the company confirmed.
WDRB reported Monday that the company was tentatively planning to shutter the plant for another two weeks.
The lack of computer chips, which are used not only in cars but electronics like tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles, also led the automaker to close Louisville Assembly Plant for the Jan. 11.
The move means about 3,900 hourly workers will be out of job for the next two weeks, though Ford provides a portion of their normal pay through a United Auto Workers-negotiated benefit and eases their approval for unemployment insurance by filing large-batch claims with the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
Louisville Assembly, off Fern Valley Road, makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs.
Ford's bigger plant across town, Kentucky Truck Plant, has not been affected by the parts shortage.
Kentucky Truck makes Ford's highly profitable Super Duty pickups, and analysts have said automakers will allocate available semiconductors to their plants according to vehicle priority.