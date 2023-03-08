LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators have "reasonable cause" to believe Louisville police and Metro government engaged in practices that violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law, including excessive use of force and searches based on invalid search warrants.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced the findings Wednesday of a wide-ranging civil rights review that began nearly two years ago, promising to look at LMPD officers' use of force, including against people participating in First Amendment-protected activities.
Speaking in Louisville, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said federal and local officials have agreed in principle to enter a court-enforceable consent decree as the department makes agreed-upon changes to policing practices.
"This conduct is unacceptable," Garland said.
He said that Louisville Metro and LMPD have failed to ensure that all employees uphold the constitutional and statutory rights, and failed to provide officers and other workers with the support and resources to do their jobs effectively.
The Justice Department recommends 36 steps for LMPD to take. Those are a "starting framework" for changes meant to build community trust and follow federal law and the constitution, Garland said.
Many of those involve better training and policies.
The federal investigative report contains "infuriating examples of abuse," especially against minorities and women and children, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
He acknowledged that some Louisvillians will view the report as confirmation of their own interactions with police and cautioned against others minimizing it as "politics" or containing examples to be found in any city.
"This report paints a painful picture of LMPD's past, but it helps point us in the right direction for our future," Greenberg said.
In the coming months, federal and local officials will negotiate terms of a consent decree to be filed in federal court, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Vanita Gupta.
"We will soon be meeting with and reaching out to community members and law enforcement to hear your ideas about the kind of police department and policing you want to see in your community," she said.
Gupta said the consent decree in Louisville will seek to apply lessons learned in other cities that have entered into similar pacts. She cited Seattle, for example, where use of serious force declined by 60% since 2014, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, where serious uses of force has dropped by one-third in recent years.
Among other things, the probe also aimed to determine if the department makes unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures on patrols and when executing search warrants at private homes.
It found that LMPD "routinely seeks search warrants for residences without establishing legal justification for invading someone's home," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's civil rights division.
"Officers regularly seek warrants that are overly broad, sweeping in people who have at most a remote connection to the investigation, who have committed no crime, harbor no evidence and have a constitutional right to be not be subjected to unreasonable search and seizure," Clarke said.
She said investigators spoke with a number of public and private leaders and officials, including judges and attorneys, advocacy groups, religious leaders and residents "from different walks of life." The review included thousands of documents governing LMPD enforcement activities, along with thousands of hours of body camera footage, she said.
The investigation began about a year after Louisville police became the focus of national scrutiny and criticism due to the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Police were looking for money or drugs connected with Jamarcus Glover, who was at the center of a narcotics probe by Louisville police. The warrant for Taylor's home was executed around the same time that police served other warrants on suspected drug houses in the city's west end, some 10 miles away.
Kenneth Walker was dating Taylor and was with her after midnight on March 13, 2020, when police raided her apartment on Springfield Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park. Walker, a licensed gun owner, told police he fired one shot when he believed intruders had burst into the home. Former Officer John Mattingly was shot once in the leg.
Police responded with 32 shots, hitting Taylor six times. The 26-year-old died at the scene.
No drugs were found in her home.
The Justice Department charged four former Louisville police officers with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid.
Metro government paid $12 million to Taylor's family and implemented numerous reforms in the police department to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.
And in just the last five years or so, the city has paid more than $40 million to settle dozens of lawsuits accusing the city’s police department of complaints ranging from wrongful arrests to drivers who were stopped and searched illegally.
The total since 2017 dwarfs what neighboring states and other larger cities have paid for police mistakes in recent years, a WDRB News investigation found.
LMPD has been sued several times for traffic stops claiming racial bias by officers, including the 2018 viral stop of then 18-year-old Tae-Ahn Lea. Lea, who is Black, was removed from his car and handcuffed for about 20 minutes after police pulled him over for making a wide turn. A lawsuit filed Lea's behalf is pending.
At the same time, several former Louisville police officers have been federally charged and convicted.
Katie Crews pleaded guilty in October to using excessive force the night restaurant owner David McAtee was killed in 2020 during the first weekend of protests over Taylor's death months earlier.
Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force" by shooting pepper balls at McAtee's niece, Machelle McAtee on June 1, 2020, striking her once in the shoulder, as the woman was standing on private property and not a threat to officers.
Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Cory Evans pleaded guilty to using excessive force when he hit a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick in May 2020.
This story will be updated.
