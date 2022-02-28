LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activist Quintez Brown, charged with shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will be allowed to leave home incarceration for inpatient mental health treatment at Our Lady of Peace Hospital, according to a judge’s order Saturday.
Brown was released Feb. 16. from Metro Corrections and put on home incarceration after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
Brown’s psychiatrist recommended inpatient hospitalization at Our Lady of Peace, and the parties involved in the case are "concerned about the welfare and safety of Mr. Brown," according to the order, signed by Judge William Ryan.
If Our Lady of Peace psychiatric hospital recommends he be admitted, Brown will remain there “for the duration of his treatment” and then return to home incarceration, according to the order.
Attorney Rob Eggert, who represents Brown, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside Greenberg’s campaign office.
Eggert said in court that he planned to have a psychiatric evaluation for Brown, whom he has said has "serious mental issues."
Brown was arrested Feb. 14, shortly after police said he used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's campaign office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue. Police said they have not determined a motive, but it appears Brown acted alone.
No one in Greenberg's campaign office was injured, but he was grazed by a bullet that left a hole in the sweater he was wearing.
Brown's case will be presented to a Jefferson County grand jury the week of March 21.
Brown is a an independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5 and he has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center.
Brown worked as an intern at the Courier Journal and was a frequent contributor to the opinion page.
In the summer of 2021, Brown went missing for 11 days. After he was found, no information was released by police about where Brown had been, but his parents released a statement asking for privacy while the family tended to Brown's "physical, mental and spiritual health."
