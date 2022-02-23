LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The case against a man charged with firing shots in the office of a Louisville mayoral candidate will go to a grand jury.
A lawyer for Quintez Brown appeared in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorney Rob Eggert agreed to waive preliminary hearings and take the case straight to the grand jury on March 21 and 22.
Brown appeared at the hearing by video conferencing, but Eggert asked the judge not to ask him questions during the call. He will remain free on bond.
The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting at the office on Story Avenue in Butchertown. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.
A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond two days after Brown's arrest. Under the terms of home incarceration, Brown has been fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home.
Brown, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville's metro council, has been ordered to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff. Brown cannot possess firearms. Brown's lawyer said the man has "serious mental issues" and said he would undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Louisville Metro Corrections spokesperson Steve Durham said Brown acknowledged in writing that he understands he is required to remain inside and that his movement is tracked. If Brown moves outside the authorized area, Durham said, an alert is triggered and corrections officers respond.
Brown disappeared for about two weeks last summer. After he was found safe, his parents issued a statement asking for patience and privacy while they attended to his "physical, mental and spiritual needs."
Related Stories:
- How the bail process works in Kentucky as lawmakers push to get it changed
- Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to ban charitable bail
- Man charged with shooting at mayoral candidate leaves jail after local nonprofit posts bond
- Greenberg says his 'resolve is stronger than ever' after being shot at in mayoral campaign office
- Bond raised, mental evaluation planned for Louisville activist charged in shooting at mayoral candidate's office
- Local activist arrested for attempted shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate
- 'Surreal experience' | Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg describes shooting at Butchertown campaign office
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.