FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The discovery of coal built hundreds of towns across eastern Kentucky.
Even as the industry waned, Main Streets and thousands of families remained. But last year's flood presented the biggest challenge yet.
The challenge is no different in Fleming-Neon, a city in Letcher County. But the work is starting to pay off.
Inside the old downtown theater with the "Neon" sign, Bonnie Kincer's year-long rebuild is in the final stretch.
"We're in the last stages of straightening up, organizing," Kincer said. "I don't give up easy."
The last year has tested Kincer's faith. Just days before the flood, she and her husband had just organized a new warehouse where they intended to run their business. They had also built a new gazebo. Both were located on their front lawn, which was below the family home.
"We had to stand and watch that flower shop building, the water picked it up because we had 10 feet of water in front of our house," Kincer said. "I won't get over it, I won't ever get over it."
Her business, Busy B's, was just one of the many downtown Neon buildings submerged in water. Shops soaked in mud, cars destroyed and roads covered in dirt.
Emory Mullins says that his business, Letcher Flower Shop, had five feet of water inside.
"And then when I heard the glass break, I knew that was our front window," Mullins. "And then we saw our stuff washing down the street. It was devastating."
As Mullins stared at his flooded shop — a simple thought prevailed.
"The community needs a flower shop," Mullins said.
He and his family got to work, stripping the paint and redoing the floors. His shop was one of the first businesses to reopen in Neon.
"I swear it's been better than it ever has," Mullins said. "Business has just been good"
Now, one year later, more neighbors have returned to Main Street.
"I think it's brought us all closer when we really we can come back too," Mullins said.
From the depths of despair, the Kincers have restored their landmark building. They even rebuilt the stage where Kincer can once again teach her dance classes.
"If I didn't believe as strongly as I do that God's gonna get us through this, I would've given up," Kincer said.
Her faith in God, and her friends, remains strong.
And as they prepare to open in time for the one-year anniversary, she's reflecting on one word — survival.
"And if it hadn't just been for the people like that has helped us, we wouldn't be where we are right now." Kincer said.
The people of Fleming-Neon are determined to ensure its future.
"This little town can survive, and I think it will," Mullins said. "I think it really will."
Related Stories:
- Eastern Kentucky communities continue to rebuild a year after deadly flooding
- Recovery efforts ramp up after flooding in eastern Kentucky
- Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
- Eastern Ky. man recalls harrowing escape as raging waters take over his home
- Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.