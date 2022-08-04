LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region.
In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a top priority, along with cleaning supplies.
National Guard soldiers had distributed more than 2,400 cases of water by mid-week, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, as intense heat and humidity added to the misery as people continued shoveling out from the immense wreckage left by flooding that struck in the middle of the night a week ago.
Water service has been restored to many people in the region, the governor said. But work is continuing on heavily damaged water systems. Other systems were “wiped out,” Beshear said. In some areas, it could take weeks or even months to repair water systems, he said.
“It’s going to take significant time and significant dollars to restore what was destroyed,” Beshear said.
Water crews from across the state are assisting in the repairs. Beshear said a special legislative session will likely be needed to devise a relief package for the flood-stricken region. The governor holds the power to reconvene lawmakers for a special session.
Beshear said a state relief package should include aid to repair water systems to spare the region’s ratepayers from footing the repair costs through higher water rates.
“Because otherwise, they’re going to go to ratepayers,” he said. “So people who just lost everything that are rebuilding would have their water rates just skyrocket in what it would cost.”
While the stifling heat and humidity continued to be a concern Thursday, the National Weather Service warned of more rain in the forecast for the region. Slow-moving thunderstorms could dump heavy rainfall and lead to more high water Thursday and Friday in areas still reeling from massive flooding a week ago, the weather service said.
Doug Sizemore barely escaped the rising river with his mother-in-law.
"Five hours, it raised 50 feet I would say," Sizemore said.
Half his property along Highway 476 in Breathitt County washed away, leaving behind a bunch of bricks and destroyed equipment.
"All that work for nothing. It's crazy," Sizemore said.
He returned alone to the home, where last year, he found his wife dead in their living room.
"Crazy, you lose your wife, then you lose your home," Sizemore said.
Gary Deaton returned to his dad's home near downtown Jackson to salvage what he could.
The home flooded for the second time in less than a year. This time, the trailer is a total loss, but were still precious family items to recover.
Deaton said his father moved out last year into a nursing home, so his thoughts are with those who are homeless.
In the small Perry County community of Ary, the heartbeat is their elementary school.
"It's generational. My grandparents went here. My mother went here," Emmanuela Thornsberry said.
Thornsberry works at Robinson Elementary, destroyed by the flood. Now, families are waiting to learn what the options are for school this year.
"My daughter has been going here since she was four. And now she's 12 in December, so it's one of those things," Thornsberry said. "It's taken a toll on her."
Over in Letcher County, the downtown of Fleming-Neon was destroyed.
The old theater with the iconic Neon sign is now condemned. Clothes inside a non-profit are mud-soaked. Cars at a body shop were destroyed.
Even City Hall was not spared.
"We didn't have to bring our key yesterday. We just had to walk in this center section," Mayor Susan Polis said.
Every home on one side of Highway 343 in nearby McRoberts flooded. One week after Don and Melissa Young clutched a railing and a tree to survive, they're salvaging what they can inside their home of 28 years ...
"I said that double-wide ain't nothing but a stack of lumber before it was built. That's all it is now. I don't care. I don't care. I'm alive, she's alive," Young said.
Ed Southwood lost his home and his vehicles. The water inside his uncle's church almost went to the top of the crucifix and the old school his parents bought flooded once again.
"Third time it's flooded, and there's no hope of salvaging anything there," Southwood said.
The high water that trapped him on the hill for two days without cell service flooded once again this week. But he's not thinking about his own hardships.
"After I heard that people had died, everything I lost didn't mean a thing now," Southwood said. "At least six of my neighbors dead. There's nothing material that matters when it comes to a life."
"All of this, all of this can be replaced, tomorrow. A life can't," Young said.
The statewide death toll from the historic flooding is 37, the governor said. Amid the massive cleanup, families were preparing to bury loved ones killed in the flooding. Initial expenditures from a relief fund opened by Beshear were being distributed to pay funeral expenses of flood victims.
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Men ride in a bpsy along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Homes are flooded by Lost Creek, Ky., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it's some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Members of the local Mennonite community remove mud filled debris from homes following flooding at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Volunteers from the local mennonite community carry tubfulls of debris from flood soaked houses for disposal at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
The outpouring of support was evident across the area. Volunteers helped remove debris from homes, while others served meals. Beshear said it’s a time for people to lean on each other and urged them to seek help in dealing with the trauma.
“Remember, it’s OK not to be OK,” the Democratic governor said. “I don’t think our brains or hearts are designed to deal with trauma and loss at this level.”
Teams searching streams in boats and combing debris-clogged creekbanks have rescued more than 1,300 people and crews were still trying to reach some people cut off by floods or mudslides. A few thousand customers still lacked electricity in eastern Kentucky. Emergency shelters and area state parks housed hundreds of residents who fled homes that were destroyed or badly damaged. Many more are staying with relatives and friends.
Cooling centers were opened after forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses.
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region.