LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- McRoberts, Kentucky resident Don Young never thought the creek would reach his house, but as the heavy rain fell in the middle of the night, he followed an instinct and walked outside.
“I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I said 'we’re gonna have to get out of here if it keeps coming,'" Young said.
He watched as a trailer torn from its foundation barreled into his home. Young and his wife, Melissa had to leave immediately.
"I grabbed onto my banisters because I can’t swim, that’s why I got on my porch. And I looked behind me and she wasn’t there, and I see her jumping out of there with two dogs swimming like crazy in that swift water, Young recalled.
"And she made it to that big tree right there and she went under three times. But if I hadn’t grabbed onto it right there. That was my last chance."
Rescue crews reached the couple's home hours later, and they were pulled from the raging waters.
The death toll stood at 37 on Tuesday after more bodies were found Monday in the devastated landscape, and while more than 1,300 people have been rescued, crews were still trying to reach some people who remain cut off by floods or mudslides.
Now, the Youngs' home is left in ruins.
“I literally lost everything I had worked for all my life," Young said. "I don’t care. I don’t care. I’ve got my family.”
