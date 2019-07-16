LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of food truck owners have named four Metro Council members in a lawsuit alleging they aren't receiving records they're entitled to.
Back in 2017, Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance that said food trucks couldn't setup within 150 feet of restaurants. The food truck owners sued and won ,and the law was repealed.
In October, several Metro Council members proposed a new ordinance that would restrict food trucks to parking in designated vending zones in the downtown area during certain hours. Because of that, the attorney for the the food truck owners filed an open records request for all communications between several council members about the new law.
The county clerk, denied that request, saying it was too broad. The food truck owners challenged to the Attorney General's office and partially won. But after two months, they say they haven't heard anything about those records.
"We haven't heard from anyone," said Arif Panju, the attorney for the food truck operators. "We haven't received any documents, their appeal window has closed, and once again, they continue to stonewall."
The four council members named in the suit are Barbara Sexton-Smith, Pat Mulvihill, Scott Reed and Brandon Coan.
The suit is asking a judge to order the four council members to turn over those records.
Related Stories:
- Proposed ordinance could regulate where and how Louisville food trucks operate
- Food truck group lukewarm on new plan to regulate them
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.