MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Madison, Indiana's police department is working to keep potential online predators out of the county.
An undercover, online sting known as Operation Predator Net began in Aug. 2020. So far, the operation has resulted in 20 arrests.
As cases have started going through the court system, there have been several convictions.
The investigation works by detectives going online, undercover as a profile of a 14-year-old girl on social media. Police say several men have had conversations with the profile and driven to Madison, Indiana (sometimes from hours away) to meet the fictitious child for what are believed to be sexual acts. But instead, when the suspect arrives to town, he's met by police and learns he's been chatting with a detective online the entire time.
"It is very shocking, some of the stuff that adult men would say to what they believe to be a 14-year-old girl," said Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder.
Scudder said while only some men actually made the trip to meet up in Madison and were caught, there were several others who engaged in conversation.
"It's mind-blowing," he said. "I would say easily in the hundreds."
Madison Police Chief John Wallace said the operation has been a success and believes it has saved several children from potentially becoming victims.
His message to those who reach out to children and teenagers online to meet up is clear:
"If you choose to take that step, on the other end of who you think may be a 14-year-old girl could very well be us, and the only thing you'll be leaving in is a pair of handcuffs as we take you to jail," said Wallace.
Jefferson County, Indiana Prosecutor David Sutter has worked alongside the police department during this operation. Just this week, he released information about a convicted man from this operation, Rick Deck, being sentenced to 32 years for child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.
While Sutter hopes stings like Operation Predator Net will be a deterrent for the future, he said it's still alarming to see how many people know the consequences yet continue to reach out to minors.
"Even within some of the message threads with some of these individuals with the detectives, they even acknowledged things like -- 'You're not the police are you?' Or, 'You know I could get in trouble for this?' So, a lot of them were even aware of the consequences of what would happen in the event that they were caught," Sutter said.
The police department and prosecutor's office are hoping this will also be a reminder to parents to be aware of what kids are doing online.
"My message to parents is, please monitor what your kids are looking at on social media because these people certainly are," said Wallace.
Sutter said all cases in this operation are closed except for the cases of Ray Bell and Michael Spradling. Sutter said those two men still have court dates coming up and at this point are still facing charges, but they have not been convicted.
One man charged during the sting, Christopher Warren, was originally charged with child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, and possession of methamphetamine, according to Sutter. But Sutter has now told WDRB News that Warren was only convicted of possession of meth.
"Based on our negotiations with his attorney in this case, we felt like this was the most appropriate way to ensure that he was going to the department of corrections," said Sutter.
Operation Predator Net is not over. Scudder said police have taken a pause to do more training and receive further certifications, but said the sting will begin again soon.
