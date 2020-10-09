LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18th arrest has been made in Madison, Indiana, as part of a large investigation into child solicitation.
The Madison Police Department arrested Andrew Coridan, 38, and Rick Deck, 57, on Friday.
The arrests were part of "Operation Predator Net," an online investigation the department's crime suppression team began in August.
Police say Coridan and Deck came to Madison to have sex with whom they thought were a 14-year-old girls — but turned out to be undercover officers.
Coridan is charged with child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and disseminating harmful material to a minor.
Deck is charged with child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
MPD said "Operation Predator Net" is ongoing and it expects more arrests.
