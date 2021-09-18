LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gallatin County on Saturday morning.
According to KSP, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting around 4:31 a.m.
The shooting occurred on Montgomery Road, according to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Police say a male suspect fired in the direction of several officers at the scene before they "returned fire," striking the suspect.
The male died at Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
KSP says no police officers or members of the community were injured in the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
