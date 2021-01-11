LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 71 Monday afternoon.
The crash took place just before 1 p.m.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, a passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on I-71, near the Gene Snyder Freeway. Mitchell says the vehicle was either stopped or traveling slowly on the interstate.
At some point, Mitchell says a pickup truck that was traveling the same direction on the interstate rear-ended the passenger vehicle.
As a result, the driver of the passenger vehicle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.
At this time, only one southbound lane of I-71 remains open. The ramps from north and southbound Gene Snyder are expected to be closed for several hours.
The LMPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
