LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been one year since a 22-year-old Louisville mother was killed in an alleged drunk driving crash.
Savannah Duckworth was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Devyn Brock, who crashed into a tree at the intersection of South 42nd Street and Algonquin Parkway. Duckworth was thrown from the back seat and died at the scene.
SAVANNAH DUCKWORTH | Duckworth died last year in a drunk driving accident. Her family gathered today to remember her and what she loved to do. We share their memories with you tonight at 10pm on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/7p8d7KPfAF— Molly Jett (@MolJett) September 10, 2023
On Sunday, Duckworth's family gathered and cried at her grave to remember her.
"It's a true testament to the person she was and the way that she lived her life," said Dru Duckworth, her brother. "There's so many people are still, even after a year to come out and celebrate her life and show their life to the family."
Duckworth was riding with Brock, who was her boyfriend, and one of her best friends when she died in the crash.
Officers said Brock admitted he was drinking and driving. They smelled alcohol on his breath and the toxicology report shows his blood-alcohol level was .083.
"We wish things were different and Vanna was here," Dru said.
Brock and Duckworth's daughter, Kali, is now growing up without one of her parents. She just turned 4 years old.
"A lot of people have stepped up to help her grow up," Dru said. "And to never let her forget the type of mom Savannah was and know that she was loved more than she'll ever know."
Brock, the father of Kali, is facing murder, DUI and assault charges.
"His daughter loves him and of course I don't want to take her father away from her, but he took her mother away from her and he needs consequences to actions," said Courtney Saylor, her mother. "I know that if she knew that was going to be her last night. She would have never got in that car."
Brianna Lucas, Duckworth's friend who was also riding in the car, survived the crash but was in the hospital for seven months.
"She's really a walking miracle," said Saylor said. "She shouldn't even be out here today."
Lucas doesn't remember the crash.
"I'm so grateful to still be alive," Lucas said. "I'm so mad this has happened and I am mad that she is six-foot in the ground."
Saylor said Duckworth was a loving daughter, avid horse rider and an organ donor.
"Two women are now able to see for the first time and I just hope that they can see the world like Savannah did," Saylor said.
The family left behind photos and handwritten notes for their loved one.
Brock is expected to be in court later on Sept. 21 at 9:30 a.m. His trial date is scheduled for May 14, 2024 at 10 a.m.
The family set up a site where the public helped to pay for Duckworth's funeral expenses, while any left over money goes into a fund for Kali. Click here to donate.
The family plans to set up a horse riding scholarship in Duckworth's honor.
