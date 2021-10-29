LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash early Friday on I-264 East near the Bells Lane exit.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. at mile marker 4. LMPD investigators say that's when a vehicle traveling westbound collided head-on with another vehicle.
Police say the male drivers of both vehicles died at the scene. A woman -- a passenger in one of the vehicles -- was taken to University Hospital, where police say she is in serious condition.
The eastbound lanes of I-264 were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene, but reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
LMPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.