LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indianapolis landlords are asking other property owners to show a little kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- and they're leading the way.
According to a report by Fox 59, twin brothers Evan and Clay Manship, the landlords of Mainstay Property Group, have forgiven the rent for the month of May for all their tenants.
"We've gotten dozens of e-mails, calls and texts from people all over the place that are grateful," Evan Manship said.
The two brothers say they wanted to ease their tenants' stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say they wanted to find some way to show kindness, especially since their wives are nurses.
"We wanted to forgive the rent and wanted to encourage those who have the capacity to do it, pay it forward," Clay said.
Currently, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has an order in place to prevent evictions until May 5. The Manship brothers wonder if Indiana residents who are behind on their rent or struggling to pay bills will be faced with evictions after that date.
They've helped their tenants, and they hope to lead the way for other landlords to offer up a little forgiveness.
"The landlords who have the capacity to go a month without getting rent, just give it, man. Let's take care of people," Clay said.
Evan and Clay credit their mother for their decision to forgive the rent.
"Mom always told us in any dangerous situation, you can always find helpers," Evan said.
They said it's time for Indiana helpers to step forward and help the state get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Their tenants will be responsible for June's rent.
The Manship brothers hope a conversation will start either locally or federally about some sort of rental assistance program.
