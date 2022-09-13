LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people in Jefferson County have tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The health department said there have been mosquitoes infected with the virus found in surveillance traps in the 40208 and 40217 zip codes.
“We urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus,” Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW, said in a news release. “Please wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside during dusk and dawn.”
There haven't been any West Nile-related deaths reported in Louisville this year.
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. Click here for more tips.
