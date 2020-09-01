LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County teachers are among nine individuals are in the running for the 2020 Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
Scott Wade, who teaches at Newcomer Academy, and Laura Peavley, a teacher Westport Middle School, are two of nine semifinalists who were announced Tuesday.
The other seven semifinalists include teachers from Fayette, Simpson, Russell, Jessamine and Boone counties.
“Teachers are essential to not only the educational, but the social and emotional well-being of our children," sad Kevin Brown, interim commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education. "We have witnessed that firsthand this year."
The 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be chosen following a classroom lesson review and interview with each teacher. The winner be announced in a virtual ceremony this fall.
