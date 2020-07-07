LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a May shooting that killed a Doss High School student.
The suspects were taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police on Monday evening already had arrested Remeheno Minefield Jr., 18, in connection with the shooting death.
The juveniles are being charged with the robbery and murder of Gregory James Jr., who was killed May 2 after what authorities said was a drug deal near the Grand Avenue Apartments in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a police citation, one of James' friends was robbed at gunpoint during the drug deal. James and two other people were forced from a car and told to run.
Police said Minefield and others then fired shots, hitting and killing James. Minefield and others then took off in the car James and his friends had been driving. LMPD is now looking for that vehicle, a maroon 2013 Chrysler 200 with Kentucky plate 248ZLW.
Police asked that anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts call LMPD's Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD.
Minefield was arraigned Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty.
