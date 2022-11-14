WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two toddlers were killed and their mother seriously injured in a crash on their way home to Louisville from Hardin County on Sunday.
Police arrested 42-year-old Angela Chapman and charged her with murder after the crash. They said she was under the influence of drugs when she drove her minivan into oncoming northbound traffic on Dixie Highway in West Point, causing the crash Sunday afternoon.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the car Chapman hit had two children, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, sitting in car seats in the back seat. Both children died at the scene of the crash.
The children's mother, who Ward said is around 28 weeks pregnant, was taken to U of L Hospital by helicopter in serious condition.
The victim's names have not yet been released.
"She had been to a neighboring county going to church with her grandparents and was on her way home," Ward said.
According to the sheriff's office, Chapman has a history of drug charges and was not injured in the crash.
"Just very emotional, you think this, I mean a young family just travelling up the road, had been to church right before Thanksgiving, thinking about the holidays, probably looking ahead to Christmas," said Ward.
Tire marks leading to yellow caution tape is what remains on the side of Dixie Highway on Monday. Those who work in the area said it felt like time stood still Sunday afternoon.
"Traffic basically came to a standstill," said Jefferson Burton, who works at a nearby Marathon gas station. "And basically stopped."
Burton was at work when the crash happened, backing up traffic all the way to the gas station.
"Thank you angels for being with the mother," he said.
Chapman was arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
