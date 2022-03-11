LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people being detained at Louisville Metro Corrections were taken to the hospital Friday after officials said they may have ingested fentanyl.
Around 12:30 p.m., medical personnel at the jail "responded to an emergency on the jail booking floor," shortly after three people were transferred to the jail from another facility.
Corrections officers and medical staff used Narcan to revive two individuals after they lost consciousness and stopped breathing, according to a news release. The third detainee "was found to be under the influence of an intoxicant." That's when EMS was called, and all three were taken to the hospital "conscious and alert."
Officials said they believe "the three detainees ingested fentanyl some time prior to entering our custody. We have reached out to the sheriff of that county that transported these detainees to advise and LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has made calls to the Bullitt County Jailer," Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a written statement.
Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said the quick actions of corrections officers saved lives.
"I thank my trained staff for their quick and decisive actions," he said.
Clark said anyone who was in the vicinity of the three victims was being evaluated by medical staff as they work to find out where the drugs came from.
Metro Corrections has been understaffed since last year, with more than 100 open positions as of October 2021.
