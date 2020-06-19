SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were killed in a crash in Bullitt County Thursday morning.
In a release, the Shepherdsville Police Department says the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. That's when police were called to Preston Highway at KY 480 for a three-vehicle crash. Two people in a blue Honda Civic died at the scene. A third person died later at a hospital.
Investigators believe the Honda Civic failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by two commercial vehicles traveling on Preston Highway. No other injuries were reported. The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.
The names of the victims have not been released by the coroner.
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bullitt County EMS, Shepherdsville Fire Department, and Southeast Bullitt Fire Department all responded to the crash.
