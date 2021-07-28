LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal shooting off Breckenridge Lane near Bardstown Road.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said John Patrick Basher died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle.
Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department Sixth Division responded at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to find Basher shot. He was taken to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition but later died.
"All parties believed to have been involved have been accounted for," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
He said the LMPD Homicide Unit is consulting with Commonwealth Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.
