LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 49-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Old Louisville.
Gary Lawrence died at University Hospital around 8:30 p.m., not long after being shot. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 300 block of East Ormsby Avenue, near South Preston Street, on a reported shooting around 8 p.m.
Lawrence was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police did not say whether or not they had any suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.