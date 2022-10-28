LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit.
The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013.
It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five acres of land. It was an absolute auction, which means there was no reserve price.
It has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity pool, a spa and a casita. There's also a separate guest house with a kitchen and creek rock patio.
A buyer's offer was accepted before the auction.
“With the quality and features of this home, a pre-auction offer was a natural. The buyers are excited to enjoy the holidays, celebrating old and new traditions in their new residence,” Daniel DeCaro, president and founder of DeCaro Auctions International, said in a news release.
It's unknown who bought the property and for how much.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.