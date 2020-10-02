LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stage is full of quirky props, covered in flashy lights, ready for the main event.
Genna Greene stands to the side smiling from ear to ear, because she cannot wait to finally open her theater doors again. And the only way she’s able to host Rocky Horror Picture Show later this month insider her new business is because of Louisville’s small business grant program, which recently got an extra injection of millions of dollars in funding.
The Absolute Studio Theater, in the heart of the Mellwood Art Center, has been empty since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene, the owner, said it was devastating to have to temporarily close just one and a half months after launching her dream business, a performance arts venue that can be rented for everything from shows to seminars.
“So 2020 was going to be the year that I broke out! Everything was really setting up to be a magnificent year,” said Greene.
At the launch, the theater had three months of booked business. All of that was cancelled and refunded. And the three films Greene was contracted to fabricate costumes for this year were also canceled, leaving the new business owner terrified for what to do next.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do. I didn’t know where I going to turn, and I was out of options,” she said.
Many Louisville small business owners found themselves in similar situations, barely able to pay bills and searching for a backup plan. City officials say overall revenue among small business in Louisville has declined nearly 20 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Then in July, the city launched its Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants program with funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act. Louisville Forward dedicated $21.2 million to the program.
“And that’s really unusual for us to have money to give out in grants. This isn’t a loan, this isn’t a forgivable loan. This does not have to be paid back,” said May Ellen Wiederwohl, Louisville Forward chief.
As of Friday, 610 businesses have been approved for grants ranging between $1,500 to $50,000 to use for expenses like payroll, utilities, rent, interest on debt, and more. One of the requirements of the grant is that all the money needs to be used by the end of the year. Of those small businesses approved, nearly 29 percent are minority-owned and 37 percent are women-owned.
“It really is a life saver for these businesses,” said Wiederwolh. “The need and the response has been enormous. And as we had feared and predicted, there was going to be more need than we had funds for.”
Recently, Louisville Forward secured an additional $6.4 million in federal money to the small business grant program, which is still open to applications.
“And let me tell you,” said Greene, “it is a process. It was the first time I’ve ever had to go through that grant process. So it was a real learning curve for me as a business owner.”
When Greene learned about the program in June, she stayed up overnight in order to be one of the first to apply. Greene was denied earlier for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan, so she felt intimidated trying again. However, Louisville Forward has case workers on hand to help small business owners through the application process.
“The woman I was working with on the phone, her name was Erica. I actually broke down and cried, because that was my last option,” Greene said.
Absolute Studio Theater was approved for a $20,000 grant, which will get the business through December in rent and other expenses. The grant also gives her the ability to provide jobs for performers to put on Rocky Horror Picture Show. The crew will be hosting a smaller indoor performance on October 24, which is already sold out. Tickets are still available for a larger outdoor performance at the Mellwood Art Center on October 30. Both shows are taking significant safety precautions due to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 was a plot twist Greene didn’t see coming, but the show must go on. She choked up and started to cry as she tried to express her thanks.
“Getting this grant, this saved my business. I’m really grateful to the city,” she said.
To qualify for a grant, a retail business had to have 20 or fewer employees as of March 16. Non-retail businesses had to have 50 or fewer employees. And operations had to have either closed or been severely affected by the March shutdown of nonessential businesses. As part of Louisville Forward’s grant program, a small portion of the funding was used to hire case workers to help small business owners through the process of applying.
