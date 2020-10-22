LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were arrested in Seymour, Indiana, after police say they were involved in a kidnapping that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.
According to the Seymour Police Department, the incident took place on Thursday, Oct. 15. Police say they were called to an emergency room and spoke with a teen who said he'd been hit in the head with a gun for not paying for roughly $200 worth of marijuana.
The teen said the assault took place in the parking lot of the Allstate Inn on Outlet Boulevard in Seymour.
Police say the six suspects also forced another person into a hotel room. Where there, at least three people were held at gunpoint.
Police say the suspects took cellphones, two dogs and a tattoo machine before leaving.
Officers arrested five of the suspects Tuesday. Those suspects were 26-year-old Jacqueline Page Silvers, 22-year-old Isaiah Dylan Emery, 18-year-old Shannon Lee Barger, 18-year-old James Allen Zachary Gibbs and 20-year-old Patrick Levi Silvers.
Police say the sixth suspect, 19-year-old Noah Braiden Ray, turned himself in on Wednesday.
All six face multiple charges, including burglary and confinement. Four of the suspects also face kidnapping charges.
