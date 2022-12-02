LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $711 million, eight-year master plan calls for sweeping changes and upgrades to the Kentucky Exposition Center, with work slated to begin next year.
The 84-page proposal released this week by the Kentucky State Fair Board says, if the master plan is fully imagined, the expo center would become the second-largest "contiguous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. It would enhance exhibits, redevelop hundreds of thousands of square feet of event space and halls, and add 12 synthetic soccer field at the northwest corner of the property. As part of the third phase of work, the West Wing, West Hall and Pavilion will possibly be demolished.
The plan, Kentucky Venues CEO and President David Beck said Friday, has been presented to state lawmakers for consideration.
"I think we do it right and demonstrate that we will run this like a business and grow the business here in the commonwealth of Kentucky with jobs and tax revenue that can come from that," Beck said. "I think they'll work with us."
One of the biggest changes proposed, quite literally, is extending exhibition spaces and creating a new hall.
"We have a lot of existing sporting events indoor," Beck said. "These new facility modifications will enhance their ability to grow."
The plan includes a possible purchase of Jefferson County Public Schools' C.B. Young Jr. Service Center and surrounding buildings off Crittenden Drive, which would pave the way for the soccer fields.
The board has been floating ideas that could appear in the proposal, like the renovations and new soccer complex, since the beginning of 2022. In fact, $200 million from the state budget was allocated to the expo center earlier this year.
The proposal and cost analysis, conducted by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International (CSL), lays out three phases of construction over the course of the next eight years:
Phase I — $289,610,450
- 12 full-size, synthetic turf multisport (soccer) field complex in the northwest corner of the property
- 140,000 square feet of new multipurpose exhibit space (Exhibit Hall 3) with retractable seating
- 60,000-square-foot kitchen below Exhibit Hall 3
- Expand East Hall by approximately 70,000 square feet
- Modify North Hall to create pre-function space connecting Exhibit Hall to South Wing
- Second-level breakout meeting rooms above Exhibit Hall 3 pre-function space
- Convert West Wing, Pavilion and West Halls to storage, workshop and flexible stalling/penning space
- Develop 200-300 room limited/select service hotel property
Phase II — $202,580,400
- 240,000 square feet of new multipurpose exhibit spaces (Exhibit Hall 2 and Exhibit Hall 1)
- 72,000 square feet of storage space eat of Hall 1
- Exhibit Hall 1 developed with retractable seating
- Extension of pre-function space
- Second-level breakout meeting rooms above Exhibit Hall 2 and Exhibit Hall 1 pre-function space
- Service space and loading dock updates along South Wing
Phase III — $218,750,000
- Grand Lobby north of new exhibit halls
- 40,000-square-foot outdoor plaza and 20,000-square-foot sky terrace
- 40,000-square-foot ballroom above Exhibit Hall 3 pre-function space
- Demolition of West Wing, West Hall and Pavilion; potential removal of Broadbent Arena; convert space to eight new 38,100-square-foot covered barns and additional parking space
Beck and members of the state fair board made clear that the project wouldn't interrupt agricultural events and shows, rather promote and enhance the current attractions.
"The overall enhancements will also position the Commonwealth to be competitive in the convention and exposition market with other venues across North America," the letter, signed by Beck, Board Chair Dr. Mark Lynn and Vice Chair David Wallace, said.
Beck said the phased approach will ensure events can carry on with as little disruption from construction as possible.
You can see the full 84-page proposal below:
