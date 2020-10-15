LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 60,000 Kentuckians cast ballots on Tuesday, the first day of early in-person voting.
“I really couldn’t be happier with how things went on the first day,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said.
Voters had to wait in lines initially when the polls opened, and Adams said he waited for about 30 minutes in Jefferson County.
“But pretty quickly, those lines were taken care of, and people got in and got out,” he said.
Although more than 658,000 people in Kentucky requested an absentee ballot and many votes have already been cases, Adams said the state will not release any results until polls close Nov. 3.
“We process the ballots as they come in, but we don't hit the button that tells us the count until the polls close," Adams said. "That way, everybody can be confident that there's no leakage of information before people are done voting."
And Kentuckians still have a lot of opportunities to vote early.
"Six days, for three weeks, you can go vote," Adams said. "You don't need an excuse or appointment."
But you do need a photo ID, as Kentucky’s new voter ID law is now in effect.
However, Adams said that because of the pandemic, some voters will be allowed to cast ballots without a photo ID, according to a story by LEX18.
"We're not going to kick you out,” he said. “However, there are new protocols in place.
“If you can't get a photo ID due to COVID-19, you can sign an oath of voter, and then you can vote with an approved non-photo ID, which can be a government benefit card or a credit card or debit card."
Adams said credit cards, debit cards and government benefit cards will work because they have already, in some way, verified a person's identity. However, bank statements or utility bills, which used to be allowed as proof of ID, won't cut it anymore.
Another acceptable way to verify someone's identity is to have a poll worker know the voter.
"If you know the poll worker, the poll worker can sign an affidavit recognizing that the poll workers know you,” Adams said.
