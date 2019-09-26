LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that upholds a Kentucky abortion law.

The law requires doctors to perform an ultrasound and show fetal images to a pregnant woman prior to an abortion.

The law was originally struck down by a lower court, but Gov. Matt Bevin appealed that decision and a federal appeals court upheld the law in April.

The ACLU filed a petition Thursday challenging the law before the Supreme Court. This is the third challenge to an abortion law pending before the Supreme Court during this term, the ACLU of Kentucky said in a release.

