LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activists called out Louisville Metro Police and city leaders on Wednesday night after unsealed documents revealed police detectives knew they lied to get a warrant on Breonna Taylor's home.
They said without their effort in the protests, the U.S. Department of Justice wouldn't have looked into her case.
"You called us losers. We were the ones that were ruining the city," poet and activist Hannah Drake said. "We didn't break the contract with this city. You all are concerned about some broken windows - I'm worried about the broken trust in this community."
"It just unveiled the LMPD," Tyra Thomas-Walker, with the Kentucky Alliance, said. "It unveiled the corruption of LMPD, the years of corruption in LMPD against Black and brown people."
Newly unsealed court records from the guilty plea of former LMPD Detective Kelly Goodlett say officers knew they had to lie to get the warrant to raid Taylor's home and they went to a specific judge who they thought wouldn't question it to get it signed.
The documents lay out several reasons why Goodlett believes police shouldn't have raided Taylor's apartment.
"Deception, cover up after cover up after cover up," Chris Will with FIRM Initiative said. "No transparency. They keep saying we're trying to be as transparent as possible. How do you try to be transparent? You just be transparent. You just be truthful."
Three other former LMPD officers face federal charges in Taylor's death. The outrage prompted a federal investigation examining whether LMPD discriminates or regularly violates the public's civil rights.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Police Chief Erika Shields say reforms are already underway.
"So, you have the issue of police accountability and improvement and the bureau that's up and running on that," Fischer said. "But then you also also have other activities that can take place. So, creating our civilian review and accountability board, staffing the office for inspector general so the public knows that there's an independent body also investigating any allegations of malpractice."
But those who've been pushing for accountability and change, believe there's still a long way to go.
"It didn't start with Breonna, it's not going to end with Breonna," Drake said.
Goodlett hasn't been sentenced but could face five years in prison. The other three former officers face up to life in prison if convicted.
