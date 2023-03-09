LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In separate cases this week, Indiana teenagers have ended up in police custody after being accused of making school threats.
On Tuesday, Madison Consolidated Schools was put on LOCKOUT status after a report of a threat. According to a release from the district, police were investigating a threat made by a phone call to the junior high school.
By the end of that day, two people, including a 15-year-old, were taken into custody.
According to police in Madison, officers believe the 15-year-old made the call. They said another juvenile, whose age was not provided, is also believed to be involved. Both were taken into custody.
"Safety is always our first priority, and we follow our safety plans," Superintendent Teresa Brown said in a statement. "... To our parents, we appreciate your patience and support. We understand there is nothing scarier than a situation that places your child in potential danger. We appreciate the trust that you place in us, as well as the space you gave our law enforcement partners so they could do their work efficiently and effectively."
School resumed per normal schedule the following day.
On Wednesday, March 8, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana, said a threat was reported to the administration at River Valley Middle School. That's part of Greater Clark County Schools.
According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, the threat was of a potential school shooting. Mull said a 14-year-old student was arrested.
Jeffersonville Police said the investigation led officers away from the school and to a home in Jeffersonville where a weapon was found, but no weapons were brought to school.
"The students that are going to be making these sorts of threats need to understand that we have investigative methods and means that are available to us to find out who you are," Mull said.
He said through interviews and other investigative methods, police were led to the 14-year-old. He said cases of school threats are always taken seriously.
"They may think there are ways to avoid being detected by using technology or being clever in the way they go about this, but the fact of the matter is, almost always, we're going to find out who you are, and then we're going to come for you. You're going to be handcuffed and taken to jail or the juvenile detention center and you're going to stay there," Mull said.
Mull said a detention hearing will be held Friday and he will request for the Jeffersonville teen to be held without bond.
Related Stories:
- Student arrested after allegedly threatening violence at Jeffersonville middle school, police say
- 2 arrested after phone call threat to Madison Consolidated Schools in Indiana
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.