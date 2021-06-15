LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chairman of Louisville Metro Council's Oversight and Audit committee on Tuesday said he's in discussions with other council members about removing some of TARC's board members from their offices.
Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, made that admission after an almost three-hour hearing, in which he and other council members questioned Transit Authority of River City leadership about a recent audit into sexual harassment at TARC conducted by a former FBI agent
According to the audit, former executive Director Ferdinand Risco "embarked on a pattern of behavior that can best be described as that of a sexual predator" from the time he joined Louisville's public transit system in 2017.
"This behavior resulted in untold emotional trauma to his many victims — both employees at TARC and an outside contractor," the audit concluded.
In addition, Risco was financially negligent, spending "many times that of his predecessor," according the audit, which found he traveled "extensively and lavishly on TARC funds" and entered into "questionable" contracts with friends and acquaintances that could have been handled by employees.
"In my opinion, anyone who was on the board at the time should leave and make room for new board members," Ackerson said Tuesday.
During the meeting, the new executive director of TARC, Carrie Butler, explained that numerous changes have been made at the transit authority since the harassment came to light.
"I want to make sure that we lay the blame on the person who did these actions, which is Risco," she told council, in part. "We have a commitment to doing right by the council and our customers and our riders."
But in the meeting, council members like Ackerson said there's more blame to go around. They questioned Butler and others on the issues of accountability and oversight. In particular, they asked Butler why TARC still employs Assistant Executive Director Randy Frantz, whom the audit described as Risco's right-hand man.
"Throughout this investigation numerous witnesses expressed a belief that the Assistant Executive Director was aware of some of Risco's inappropriate behavior but did not do anything about it," the audit says.
According to the interview of a witness included in the audit, Risco and Frantz were referred to as "Frick and Frack" by some employees, "because you couldn’t separate the two.”
Councilmembers like David James, D-6; Anthony Piagentini, R-19; Donna Purvis, D-5; and Ackerson asked Butler why she hasn't fired Frantz, in light of statements included in the audit.
"I'm really having a hard time understanding how you're defending him," James said. "It doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever."
"I don't have any evidence or any documentation of anything that Mr. Frantz did that would warrant discipline or termination," Butler responded.
Council members also questioned the dedication and effectiveness of some of TARC's board members.
"How did all this happen under your watch?" Ackerson asked, to board members who served while Risco was director.
Some explained they didn't "micromanage" Risco because they had no idea the abuse was happening.
"One of the things we didn't have the benefit of that you all do have is the hindsight," answered Chuck Rogers, one of the board members. "The bottom line is, we didn't know what a charlatan he was. We also didn't know he was a pathological liar."
Councilman Scott Reed, R-16, and other council members said they expect the board members to be better watchdogs going forward.
"I'm concerned that they still don't understand what their real responsibility is," Reed said. "It's complete oversight."
Overall, many of the answers provided by TARC leadership during Tuesday's meeting didn't satisfy council members like Reed and Ackerson. Ackerson characterized many of Butler's responses as "peaches and ice cream" non-answers.
"I don't care that she wasn't here (when during Risco's tenure)," he said after the meeting. "She took this job with full knowledge that she was walking into what I'd call a s***storm. Plain and simple."
What happens next is still unclear. But, at the very least, Ackerson said he plans to call TARC back in for an update in three months.
