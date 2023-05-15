All that remains of a memorial honoring the five victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville is a piece of plywood being used to board up a window. It's painted with a yellow and blue heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong." This photo shows the memorial as of Monday, May 15, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Since then, the bank has been closed. But people showed up to drop off flowers and pay their respects in the days that followed.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting
People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting.
Handwritten letter honoring Officer Nick Wilt is placed among the flowers and candles at a memorial outside Old National Bank. Wilt was shot during Monday's mass shooting and currently remains hospitalized. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Notes are being written on crosses left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday. (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)
Thursday morning, the memorial began stretching to another set of stairs at Old National Bank. A Nanz & Kraft Florist van was seen delivering these five large arrangements Thursday. (WDRB Image, April 13, 2023)
Monday, the building remained boarded up, but the steps sit empty. All that remains of the memorial is a piece of plywood painted with a blue and yellow heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong."
Bank officials said final details about the location are coming together, and expect an announcement this week. It's unclear what the announcement may include.