Old National Bank memorial as of 5-15-23

All that remains of a memorial honoring the five victims of the Old National Bank shooting in downtown Louisville is a piece of plywood being used to board up a window. It's painted with a yellow and blue heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong." This photo shows the memorial as of Monday, May 15, 2023. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Old National Bank said they hope to make an announcement soon about a Louisville location.

It's been more than a month since a mass shooting left five people dead at the location in downtown Louisville.

Since then, the bank has been closed. But people showed up to drop off flowers and pay their respects in the days that followed.

IMAGES | Crosses, notes, flowers part of growing memorial at site of Louisville mass shooting

People continue to stop at the Old National Bank on Main Street downtown to honor the victims of the shooting. 

Monday, the building remained boarded up, but the steps sit empty. All that remains of the memorial is a piece of plywood painted with a blue and yellow heart, symbolizing "Louisville Strong."

Bank officials said final details about the location are coming together, and expect an announcement this week. It's unclear what the announcement may include.

