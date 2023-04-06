LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the prominent lawyers who represented Breonna Taylor's family is reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice Report on the Louisville Metro Police Department after a roughly two-year investigation.
Ben Crump delivered this year's "Breonna Taylor Lecture on Structural Inequality" at The Brandeis School of Law.
Crump represented Taylor's family and helped secured a $12 million settlement after the 2020 police shooting.
Taylor's death sparked the DOJ investigation, which revealed a pattern of constitutional rights violations, excessive force, and discrimination against Black people.
"The issue is mistrust between both communities of color and law enforcement communities," Crump said. "It's mistrust and the only way we can bridge that divide of mistrust is to show everybody that the system works equally."
Crump also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols.
