LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron randomly chose 12 counties for post-general election audits Monday morning.
This has been standard practice for past elections in Kentucky.
The following 12 Kentucky counties were randomly selected by Cameron by pulling them out of a bucket, according to a news release from his office:
- Jefferson
- Webster
- Shelby
- Rowan
- Oldham
- Laurel
- LaRue
- Owen
- Anderson
- Christian
- Daviess
- Breathitt
The point of the audit is to determine if there were any irregularities during the 2022 election.
"Our office is committed to protecting the integrity of our elections by conducting post-election audits," Cameron said in a statement. "I am thankful to our Department of Criminal Investigations, the county clerks, and their staff for working together to perform these audits to ensure Kentucky's elections remain free and fair."
Cameron said the election fraud hotline got 379 tips, resulting into three open criminal investigations. Anyone wishing to report election fraud can do so by calling 1-800-328-VOTE. Anyone wishing to view hotline complaints can do so by clicking here.
Kentucky law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, according to Cameron's office. The following counties were audited after the 2022 primary election and were not eligible for Monday's drawing:
- Nicholas
- Graves
- Metcalfe
- Jackson
- Hopkins
- Pendleton
- Boyd
- Madison
- Powell
- Rockcastle
- Grayson
Monday's public drawing was live-streamed and can be viewed on the Attorney General's YouTube channel by clicking here.
